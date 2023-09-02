Doyle went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Doyle entered the game hitless across his last three starts and managed to snap that stretch with a double in the ninth inning. However, he's still failed to record a multi-hit game across his last 22 starts dating back to Aug. 7. In that span, he's hit only .128, yet he's maintained consistent playing time in center field.