Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said Thursday that Doyle is making a case for the 26-man roster, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

"I sure wouldn't count Doyle out," said Schmidt. "He's looked really good." The 24-year-old outfielder has a lot of swing-and-miss in his plate approach, but he tallied 26 home runs and 23 stolen bases (in 26 attempts) last season between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque. His raw power and speed would likely play well in the inviting offensive environment at Coors Field. Also helping his cause for the Opening Day squad is that he can cover all three outfield spots.