Doyle was invited to the Rockies' major-league spring training Wednesday.

In his first season following being selected with the No. 129 by Colorado in 2019, Doyle hit .383/.477/.611 with eight home runs, 42 runs scored and 33 RBI across 51 games in the Rookie League. Doyle will have the opportunity to make a positive first impression on the big-league coaching staff during spring training before returning to the minors to continue climbing the minor-league ladder.

