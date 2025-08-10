Doyle went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Doyle is up to nine homers on the year, including two over seven games in August. He's hit safely in six of those contests, though just two have been multi-hit efforts. The outfielder continues to occupy a starting role despite batting .229 with a .629 OPS across 96 games this season, though he's added 36 RBI, 41 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.