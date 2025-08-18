Doyle went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Doyle wrapped up a successful weekend series against the Diamondbacks, going 5-for-15 with one home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base across four games. While he's had a very disappointing season overall, Doyle has gotten on track since the All-Star break by hitting .375 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases across 22 contests.