Doyle isn't in the starting lineup against the White Sox on Friday.

It's the second time in Colorado's past three games that Doyle will begin on the bench, though he's reached safely in six of his past seven contests and has driven in three runs during that span. Mickey Moniak is getting a start in center field Friday, and Tyler Freeman is starting in right.

