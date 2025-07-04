Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Out of lineup again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doyle isn't in the starting lineup against the White Sox on Friday.
It's the second time in Colorado's past three games that Doyle will begin on the bench, though he's reached safely in six of his past seven contests and has driven in three runs during that span. Mickey Moniak is getting a start in center field Friday, and Tyler Freeman is starting in right.
More News
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Provides lone run in loss•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Tallies eighth stolen base•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Consecutive multi-hit games•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Taking seat amid slump•