Doyle is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Padres on Friday.

Doyle will get a rest Friday while the Rockies start Mickey Moniak in center field with Nick Martini and Zac Veen man the corners. Doyle is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 12-for-33 with one walk, one stolen base, three home runs and 11 RBI.