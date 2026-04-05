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Doyle is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Doyle will head to the bench for the second time this season after starting the previous four games. He's yet to get on track at the plate and has just one hit and seven strikeouts in his past 11 at-bats. Jake McCarthy is manning center field in Doyle's place Sunday.

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