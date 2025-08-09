Doyle went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Doyle is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with two extra-base hits and three RBI over six games in August. The outfielder came out of the All-Star break hot as well, though he was hampered by a shoulder issue for part of that time. He's working to overcome a rough first half of the campaign, which has him at a .226/.274/.343 slash line overall through 95 contests. Doyle has added 11 steals, eight home runs, 34 RBI and 40 runs scored while serving as Colorado's primary center fielder.