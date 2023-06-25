Doyle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 25-1 loss to the Angels.

Doyle's eighth-inning blast was far too late to make a difference outside of preventing the shutout. The outfielder has homered twice in his last three games, and he's hit safely in nine of his last 12 contests, though he has no multi-hit efforts in that span. For the season, he's at a .215/.267/.376 slash line with six homers, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 48 contests. His recent slump has yet to cost him much playing time -- he remains the Rockies' starter in center field.