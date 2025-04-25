Doyle went 1-for-6 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base across both games of the doubleheader Thursday against the Royals.

Doyle made his first start in two weeks due to a combination of a quadriceps injury and a personal matter. He immediately hit from atop the order against both a righty and a lefty. While he managed only one hit, it was a positive return for Doyle, who surprisingly had attempted only one stolen base across his first 13 games of the season entering Thursday's contest.