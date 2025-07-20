Doyle went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Twins.

Doyle had gone 1-for-16 with nine strikeouts over his previous five games. He briefly looked to have turned things around following a multi-day benching earlier in July, but the outfielder continues to be inconsistent at the plate. For the season, he's sporting a .205/.256/.324 slash line with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 34 runs scored and 10 steals across 336 plate appearances, numbers that are significantly down across the board compared to his 2024 production.