Doyle (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Doyle will take a seat for the second day in a row while he manages left patella tendinitis. Jake Cave will step in as the Rockies' starting center field in place of Doyle, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the team's four-game home set with the Dodgers that begins Monday.
