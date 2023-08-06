Doyle went 2-for-2 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Cardinals.

Doyle was able to get on base in all three of his plate appearances, extending his hitting streak to five games in the process. The outfielder slumped after the All-Star break, but regaining a clear path to playing time in center field following the trade of Randal Grichuk to the Angels has seemingly done wonders for Doyle's play. The 25-year-old rookie is up to 15 steals, seven home runs, nine doubles, 26 RBI and 32 runs scored while slashing .206/.268/.343 over 78 contests this season.