Doyle went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in Saturday's 9-4 win against the Diamondbacks.

Doyle's eighth-inning two-run shot gave Colorado some breathing room, as it expanded the team's lead from three runs to five. The second-year outfielder has gone 3-for-9 through the first three games of the campaign, though he's also struck out four times. Doyle reportedly put on about 20 pounds in the offseason, and he'll look to generate more power this year after slugging a modest 10 homers over 431 plate appearances as a rookie.