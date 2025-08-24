Doyle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Pirates.

Doyle swiped a bag in the second inning and tacked on a solo homer in the ninth, marking the first time he's done both in the same game since April 8. The 27-year-old has been on fire in August, hitting .397 with 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases over 20 contests. On the season, he's slashing .247/.291/.403 with 14 home runs, 50 RBI, 50 runs scored and 13 steals across 427 plate appearances.