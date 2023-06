Doyle went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Doyle had a productive day, highlighted by his 11th stolen base of the season and third in his last 12 games. However, he also punched out twice and has a 38.1 percent strikeout rate in that same span. Despite maintaining just a .648 OPS across 170 plate appearances for the season, Doyle remains the Rockies' everyday center fielder.