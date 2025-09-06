Doyle went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Doyle has picked up the pace on the basepaths with five steals over his last 20 games. In that span, he's batting .324 (24-for-74) while adding four home runs, six doubles and 15 RBI. The outfielder has provided a decent mix of power and speed, though not at the same level as he showed last year. He's racked up 14 homers, 19 doubles, 16 steals, 54 RBI, 52 runs scored and a .247/.291/.395 slash line across 120 contests, but he's been much more consistent in recent weeks.