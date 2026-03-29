Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Swipes first bag of 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doyle went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Marlins.
Doyle didn't have a remarkable day at the plate, and he's now 0-for-7 in his first two games of the season. However, he did manage a free pass in the second inning, and he also went on to steal second base -- his first swiped bag of the campaign. Doyle has hit seventh for each of Colorado's first two contests, though he does appear to have an everyday role.
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