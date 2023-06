Doyle went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

The rookie outfielder was also caught stealing, but he's still 9-for-11 on the basepaths over 40 contests since his promotion from Triple-A in late April. Doyle isn't adding a lot of other fantasy value, however -- he's mired in a 23-game homer drought, a stretch in which he carries a .203/.250/.257 slash line with a 35.0 percent strikeout rate.