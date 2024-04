Doyle went 3-for-4 with three runs, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Thursday's 10-9 victory over the Padres.

Doyle was busy on the basepaths Thursday, reaching base four times and scoring thrice. All three of his hits were singles, but he advanced to second via stolen base on two instances. Doyle has four multi-hit games over his past eight contests and is now slashing an impressive .330/.371/.527 on the season.