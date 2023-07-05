Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

After sitting out Tuesday's 4-1 loss while right-hander Brandon Bielak was on the mound for Houston, Doyle will remain on the bench while the Astros bring another righty (J.P. France) to the bump for the series finale. The Rockies haven't disclosed that Doyle is dealing with an injury, so he may simply be the odd man out of a suddenly crowded outfield following Kris Bryant's recent return from the injured list. Randal Grichuk will cover center field in place of Doyle, who's loss of playing time comes while he's slashed an unremarkable. 190/.264/.278 since the beginning of June.