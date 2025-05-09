Doyle went 1-for-7 with a walk and a stolen base across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Doyle has had a bumpy start to the season, as he's battled inconsistency at the plate and also been on and off the field for both personal reasons and a quadriceps injury. He's been in the lineup consistently since April 26, though he's now gone just 6-for-49 with three RBI and three runs scored across 12 games in that span. Doyle did manage his fourth steal of the season Thursday and has yet to be caught.
