Doyle went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a double and a two-run home run during Friday's 17-16 win over the Pirates.

Doyle capped off an incredible Rockies comeback with a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth. Beyond the home run, the 27-year-old was a big part of the win for the team who trailed 9-0 before even getting their first at-bats, swatting three other hits and scoring three runs. The outfielder now has 13 hits in his last seven games, and he is slashing .218/.267/.332 in 90 games on the year.