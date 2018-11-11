Rockies' Brett Nicholas: Inks MiLB deal with Colorado
Nicholas signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old backstop spent all of last season in the Padres organization. He slashed .291/.353/.485 with 16 homers and 83 RBI at Triple-A El Paso, but was unable to crack the big-league roster at any point. He has a .756 OPS in 110 MLB plate appearances in his career, though as things stand now, Nicholas figures to largely provide catching depth for the Rockies behind Chris Iannetta, Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy.
More News
-
Padres' Brett Nicholas: Dealt to San Diego•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Clears waivers•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Gets designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Goes hitless in series finale•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Not seeing much time behind Chirinos•
-
Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Continues to produce•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...