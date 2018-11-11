Nicholas signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old backstop spent all of last season in the Padres organization. He slashed .291/.353/.485 with 16 homers and 83 RBI at Triple-A El Paso, but was unable to crack the big-league roster at any point. He has a .756 OPS in 110 MLB plate appearances in his career, though as things stand now, Nicholas figures to largely provide catching depth for the Rockies behind Chris Iannetta, Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy.

More News
Our Latest Stories