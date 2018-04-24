Rockies' Brett Oberholtzer: Lands with Colorado on MiLB deal
Oberholtzer signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The southpaw has a fair amount of big-league experience, but he hasn't found all that much success at the highest level. Oberholtzer has a 4.36 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in 324 career innings. He most recently spent time with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate as a starter, and it seems like he'll fill a similar organizational depth role with Colorado.
