Oberholtzer signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The southpaw has a fair amount of big-league experience, but he hasn't found all that much success at the highest level. Oberholtzer has a 4.36 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in 324 career innings. He most recently spent time with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate as a starter, and it seems like he'll fill a similar organizational depth role with Colorado.