Rockies' Brett Sullivan: Swats two homers in loss

Sullivan went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Sullivan got the start behind the plate and batted out of the No. 9 slot in the order. He hit two of Colorado's three long balls (all solo shots) to post the first multi-homer game of his career. In fact, coming into Thursday, Sullivan had gone deep just three times across 206 career MLB plate appearances. Sullivan's performance against the Cubs was also his first multi-hit effort since April 29, and with one of baseball's most productive hitting catchers (Hunter Goodman) ahead of him on the depth chart, Sullivan doesn't figure to see extensive playing time moving forward.