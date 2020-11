Gonzalez signed a one-year, minor-league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Gonzalez spent most of the 2020 season at the Orioles' alternate training site but failed to make his major-league debut. The 25-year-old advanced to the Double-A level in 2019, and he'll get to work with the major-league training staff ahead of the 2021 campaign.