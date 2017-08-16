Mundell, 23, is batting .291/.388/.406 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 50 games since being promoted to Double-A Hartford.

The reigning South Atlantic Player of the Year has not had quite the same season in 2017, though he has still shown a superior handle of the strike zone. Mundell has almost as many walks (25) as strikeouts (26) since the promotion. His power has taken a bit of nosedive of late, though playing his future games at Coors Field should be a fine remedy for any perceived sapping of power. Mundell is still flying under the radar, but he could see the big leagues as early as next season.