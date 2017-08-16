Rockies' Brian Mundell: Climbing the ranks
Mundell, 23, is batting .291/.388/.406 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 50 games since being promoted to Double-A Hartford.
The reigning South Atlantic Player of the Year has not had quite the same season in 2017, though he has still shown a superior handle of the strike zone. Mundell has almost as many walks (25) as strikeouts (26) since the promotion. His power has taken a bit of nosedive of late, though playing his future games at Coors Field should be a fine remedy for any perceived sapping of power. Mundell is still flying under the radar, but he could see the big leagues as early as next season.
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...