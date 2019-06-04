Mundell is slashing .373/.440/.592 with five home runs and 27 RBI for Triple-A Albuquerque through 142 at-bats.

Mundell has been on a season-long tear at the dish for the Isotopes despite a brief stint on the injured list, and he was especially hot last week, going 11-for-22 with a double, a triple and a home run. The .373 average and .440 on-base percentage both lead the Pacific Coast League. It's been a big step forward offensively for the 25-year-old, who had a pedestrian .263/.345/.372 slash line over 441 at-bats for Double-A Hartford last season.