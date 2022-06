Serven went 3-for-5 with two RBI in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Miami.

Serven remains the backup catcher in Colorado behind Elias Diaz, though he has taken advantage of his recent opportunities in the lineup. He delivered RBI singles in the second and sixth innings Wednesday to record his third multi-hit effort across six starts. Serven has collected eight hits across the first 26 at-bats of his career while also chipping in two home runs, seven RBI and three runs scored.