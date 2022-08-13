Serven went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Elias Diaz (shoulder) went on the injured list Friday, so it appears Serven will get a look as the starting catcher for a while. He made a good impression Friday with his fifth homer of the year, tying the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has gone 6-for-17 (.353) in August, lifting his season slash line to .244/.308/.412 through 130 plate appearances. He's added 13 RBI, 16 runs scored, three doubles and a triple. Serven will likely hit at the bottom of the order even as a regular starter, though a favorable home park could make him an intriguing waiver-wire add during Diaz's absence.