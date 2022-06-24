site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Brian Serven: Remains out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Serven isn't starting Friday's game against the Twins, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Serven and Elias Diaz have split time behind the dish over the last few weeks, but Serven will retreat to the bench for a third consecutive game Friday. Diaz is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
