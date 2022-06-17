Serven went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

Entering Thursday, Serven had already started behind the dish in four of the Rockies' previous seven games, and his perfect showing at the plate in the series finale with Cleveland likely further solidified him ahead of Elias Diaz on the depth chart at catcher. Serven batted out of the No. 9 spot Thursday, but with the rookie's slash line now sitting at an excellent .333/.382/.549 through his first 55 big-league plate appearances, manager Bud Black could consider moving him up in the order.