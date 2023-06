Colorado recalled Serven from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Serven hit just .130 with a .304 OPS over 23 plate appearances before being optioned to Triple-A in early May. While he's back up with the Rockies, Serven will provide depth behind the plate, though he could see more playing time if Elias Diaz (head) requires a stint on the injured list.