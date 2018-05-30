Pounders allowed a hit in a scoreless inning of work Tuesday against the Giants.

Pounders has largely pitched in lower-leverage situations for Colorado and likely won't move out of the role given his middling 4.35 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. However, he does hold a strong 12:1 K:BB in 10.1 innings pitched, and his FIP sits at a strong 2.72 mark, suggesting that he's actually pitching better than traditional metrics would typically show.

More News
Our Latest Stories