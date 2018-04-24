Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Joins big club
Pounders' contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
To make room for Pounders on the roster, the Rockies optioned Scott Oberg and designated Zach Jemiola for assignment. Pounders has tossed 10 innings over seven games with Albuquerque this season, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks. He spent a bit of time in the majors with the Angels in 2017, giving up 12 runs in 11 appearances (10.1 innings).
