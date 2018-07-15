The Rockies outrighted Pounders off their 40-man roster Sunday.

The transaction clears a spot for Carlos Estevez (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move. Pounders made 14 relief appearances with the Rockies earlier this season, surrendering 13 earned runs on 25 hits and two walks over 15.1 innings.

