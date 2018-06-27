Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Sent to Triple-A
Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.
Pounders allowed eight earned runs in five innings out of the Rockies' bullpen this month, so the club decided to send him down Wednesday in order to open up a spot for returning relievers Mike Dunn and Scott Oberg. Pounders figures to garner consideration next time the Rockies need to bring up a reliever from the minors.
More News
-
Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Fires scoreless frame Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Joins big club•
-
Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Shifts to minor-league camp•
-
Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Inks NRI deal with Rockies•
-
Angels' Brooks Pounders: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Brooks Pounders: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...