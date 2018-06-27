Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Pounders allowed eight earned runs in five innings out of the Rockies' bullpen this month, so the club decided to send him down Wednesday in order to open up a spot for returning relievers Mike Dunn and Scott Oberg. Pounders figures to garner consideration next time the Rockies need to bring up a reliever from the minors.

