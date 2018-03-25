Pounders was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Pounders signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training this offseason after spending the 2017 campaign in the Angels' organization. He posted a 4.00 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in his nine Cactus League innings, but that didn't prove to be enough to crack the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen. The 27-year-old will likely begin the upcoming campaign with Triple-A Albuquerque.