Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Shifts to minor-league camp
Pounders was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Pounders signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training this offseason after spending the 2017 campaign in the Angels' organization. He posted a 4.00 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in his nine Cactus League innings, but that didn't prove to be enough to crack the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen. The 27-year-old will likely begin the upcoming campaign with Triple-A Albuquerque.
More News
-
Rockies' Brooks Pounders: Inks NRI deal with Rockies•
-
Angels' Brooks Pounders: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Brooks Pounders: Sent back to minors•
-
Angels' Brooks Pounders: Added to big-league bullpen•
-
Angels' Brooks Pounders: Sent back to minors•
-
Angels' Brooks Pounders: Rejoins big club•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...