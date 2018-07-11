Rockies' Bryan Shaw: Activated from DL
Shaw (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Shaw will be available out of the bullpen against the Diamondbacks after appearing in a pair of rehab outings with Triple-A Albuquerque in recent days. In a corresponding move, the Rockies optioned Jerry Vasto back to the minors.
