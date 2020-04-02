Shaw has fallen in the Rockies bullpen hierarchy and was not even a lock to make the 26-man roster when camp was suspended, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The idea of him being designated for assignment and/or released was more plausible early in camp, but he logged three solid outings in a row before the shutdown. Even though he finished strong, Shaw finished the spring with a 10.38 ERA in 4.1 innings (five appearances). He had a 5.38 ERA in 2019 after logging a 5.93 ERA in 2018. The Rockies owe him $9 million for 2020 and will likely buy him out for $2 million in 2021. Saunders notes that Shaw has been passed by Scott Oberg, Carlos Estevez and Jairo Diaz among Colorado's setup men.