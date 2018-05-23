Shaw (1-3) allowed three runs on three hits over one inning while taking the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Shaw came on in the sixth inning tasked to hold a 3-2 lead, but after a single and groundout he allowed back-to-back home runs and was served with the loss and blown save for his second appearance in a row. It's been a bumpy road for the 30-year-old this season, who now has a 5.92 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 24.1 innings.