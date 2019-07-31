Shaw worked around a walk and struck out the other six batters he faced during two scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

The lights-out showing came out of nowhere, as Shaw owned a modest a 17.9 K% on the season and yielded 10 runs in 5.2 innings over his last seven appearances heading into Tuesday. Thomas Harding of MLB.com suggests the outing could gin up trade interest in Shaw leading up to Wednesday's deadline, though Scott Oberg is probably the most alluring target among the Rockies' bullpen options that might be available.