Shaw (2-0) picked up the win against the Giants on Thursday, despite a rough relief outing that saw him give up three earned runs on one hit in Colorado's eventual 12-11 victory. He struck out two and walked two.

Shaw had been off to a solid start to the season, but he was tagged with a blown save in this contest after he walked two batters before conceding a three-run homer to Tyler Austin. Shaw's 2.35 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 23 innings remain solid, but his uninspiring 11:10 K:BB leaves concern the ERA won't remain that low if he doesn't start to cut down on the walks.