Shaw (2-2) was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers after giving up a pair of solo home runs and retiring one hitter in relief.

Starter Chi Chi Gonzalez cruised through the first six innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the seventh, when he allowed two of three batters he faced to reach base before being pulled. Shaw was called on to put out the fire and induced a lineout from Enrique Hernandez before surrendering a go-ahead, three-run home run to Russell Martin. Since surprising with a two-inning, six-strikeout performance of this same Dodgers team July 30, Shaw has allowed 11 earned runs over his last 12 innings, ballooning his ERA to 5.54 in the process.