Rockies' Bryan Shaw: Hit hard in spring training
Shaw concluded spring training with a 9.00 ERA and a 2.33 WHIP in six innings pitched.
Much of the damage done to the veteran's stat line came courtesy of the home run ball, as he served up four of them in his limited spring action. One silver lining to his rough spring were the nine strikeouts he collected in that span. Overall, it doesn't seem like Shaw's standing in the bullpen is impacted by these struggles since the Rockies tend to focus more on individual adjustments rather than the results prior to the regular season's start. The 30-year-old appears to still be in line for a prominent late-inning role in the Colorado bullpen.
