Shaw failed to retire a batter and was charged with three runs on three hits Tuesday in the Rockies' 9-8 loss to the Astros.

Bullpen mate Jake McGee was handed the loss, but it was Shaw who was largely responsible for squandering the Rockies' three-run lead entering the top of the seventh. The right-hander allowed three consecutive doubles to begin the frame before he was mercifully pulled in favor of McGee, who recorded an out and then served up the go-ahead home run to Yuli Gurriel. After a disastrous 2018, Shaw's second season in Colorado is going only marginally better, as he maintains a 4.40 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 44 appearances.