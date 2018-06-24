Shaw was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right calf strain.

Shaw has struggled recently, posting a 12.83 ERA in his last 16 appearances (with an additional six unearned runs not accounted for in that figure). He's walked more batters (nine) than he's struck out (eight) over that stretch. Yency Almonte was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque to take his place in the bullpen.