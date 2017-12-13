Rockies' Bryan Shaw: Reaches deal with Rockies
Shaw has agreed to sign with the Rockies, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
In seven seasons Shaw has posted a 3.13 ERA, 2.64 K:BB, and 8.0 K/9 across 446.1 innings. The 30-year-old has also impressed with his durability, as he has never seen the disabled list in his career. He worked mainly in a setup/middle relief role a year ago, and it would seem likely he will do the same in his new surroundings, unless the Rockies are not able to land another reliever.
More News
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Hit with loss after allowing three runs•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Notches third save Wednesday•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Secures 22nd hold Wednesday•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Sliding towards career-worst year•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: To see lighter workload•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Collects third win Saturday•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...