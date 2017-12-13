Shaw has agreed to sign with the Rockies, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

In seven seasons Shaw has posted a 3.13 ERA, 2.64 K:BB, and 8.0 K/9 across 446.1 innings. The 30-year-old has also impressed with his durability, as he has never seen the disabled list in his career. He worked mainly in a setup/middle relief role a year ago, and it would seem likely he will do the same in his new surroundings, unless the Rockies are not able to land another reliever.

